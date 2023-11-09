New WhatsApp Feature Conceals IP Address in Calls for Enhanced Privacy and Security

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has recently launched a new feature that aims to protect user privacy during calls. The ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature ensures that your IP address remains hidden from other participants, providing an extra layer of privacy and security.

Previously, WhatsApp’s calling feature utilized peer-to-peer connections, offering faster data transfers and optimal audio quality. However, this method required users to disclose their IP addresses to each other, potentially revealing personal information such as their data provider and geographical location.

To address this concern, WhatsApp now routes individual calls through its servers when the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature is enabled. This means that user call data no longer relies on peer-to-peer connections, effectively concealing IP addresses from other participants. It’s important to note that group calls have always utilized this server-based relay, and individual calls now benefit from it as well.

In addition to protecting IP addresses, WhatsApp ensures that all calls remain end-to-end encrypted. This means that WhatsApp itself cannot intercept or listen to the communication, guaranteeing user privacy.

The rollout of the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature is taking place gradually for both Android and iOS users, so it may not be immediately visible on your device. You can enable the feature following these steps:

1. Navigate to WhatsApp and access the Settings menu.

2. Select Privacy, followed Advanced.

3. Locate the option labeled ‘Protect IP address in the calls’ and activate it.

WhatsApp is constantly working on improving its messaging platform and exploring new features. According to recent reports, the company is developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. Additionally, there is speculation that WhatsApp may introduce advertisements in the Status feature, although no official announcement has been made.

With the introduction of the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature, WhatsApp reaffirms its commitment to user privacy and security. By concealing IP addresses and maintaining end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp aims to provide a secure communication platform for its users.

FAQs:

Q: Why is disclosing IP addresses during calls a concern?

A: Disclosing IP addresses during calls can potentially reveal personal information such as data provider and geographic location, compromising user privacy.

Q: What does the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature do?

A: This feature ensures that user IP addresses are concealed from other call participants routing call data through WhatsApp’s servers.

Q: Are all WhatsApp calls end-to-end encrypted?

A: Yes, all calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, meaning that WhatsApp itself cannot intercept or listen to the communication.

Q: How can I enable the ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ feature?

A: To enable the feature, go to WhatsApp Settings, select Privacy, then Advanced, and activate the ‘Protect IP address in the calls’ option.