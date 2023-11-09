New WhatsApp Privacy Feature Conceals IP Addresses in Calls

WhatsApp has recently launched a new privacy feature called “Protect IP Address in Calls,” which aims to enhance user privacy and security during voice calls. This feature conceals the IP addresses of users during individual calls routing the call data through WhatsApp’s servers, rather than relying on peer-to-peer connections. As a result, participants in a call will no longer be able to view each other’s IP addresses or determine their approximate geographical locations.

By enabling the Protect IP Address in Calls feature, WhatsApp users can ensure that their IP addresses remain hidden, providing an extra layer of privacy. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who are privacy-conscious and value the security of their personal information.

It is worth noting that group calls on WhatsApp have always utilized server-based routing, ensuring the privacy of participants’ IP addresses. Now, individual calls also benefit from this safeguard. Moreover, WhatsApp reassures its users that all calls, whether individual or group, are end-to-end encrypted. This means that WhatsApp cannot intercept or listen to the communication during the call.

The rollout of the Protect IP Address in Calls feature is being gradually implemented for both Android and iOS users. Therefore, it may not be immediately visible on all devices. As WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy, it is also reported that the platform is developing or testing new features such as voice messages and stickers. Additionally, there is speculation that advertisements may be introduced in the Status feature of the messaging app.

If you are concerned about your privacy during voice calls on WhatsApp, make sure to enable the Protect IP Address in Calls feature in your settings. This will help safeguard your IP address and ensure a more secure communication experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How does WhatsApp Protect IP Address in Calls feature work?

WhatsApp’s Protect IP Address in Calls feature routes call data through its servers, concealing IP addresses and preventing participants from viewing each other’s geographical locations.

2. Are all calls on WhatsApp encrypted?

Yes, WhatsApp ensures that all calls, whether individual or group, are end-to-end encrypted. This means that the content of the calls cannot be intercepted or listened to WhatsApp.

3. When will the Protect IP Address in Calls feature be available for all users?

The rollout of the Protect IP Address in Calls feature is being implemented gradually for Android and iOS users. Therefore, it may not be immediately visible on all devices. Keep an eye out for updates on your WhatsApp app.