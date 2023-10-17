WhatsApp Introduces Password-less Passkey Feature for Android Users

Summary:

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced the rollout of a new passkey feature for Android users. This password-less authentication method aims to eliminate the insecurity and inconvenience of traditional two-factor SMS authentication. Users will be able to log back into WhatsApp securely with passkeys, such as fingerprint, face scan, or pin, instead of entering a password. The passkey feature was previously tested in WhatsApp’s beta channel and will now be available to all regular users. It is not yet known when passkeys will be supported on iPhones. Passkeys rely on the device’s authentication methods and can replace traditional passwords. Google and Apple already support passkeys for their users, with Google reporting that passkeys are 40% faster than passwords and provide enhanced security through cryptography. While the adoption of passkeys may take some time, Google has encouraged users to consider using this more secure authentication method.

