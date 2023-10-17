WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support for Android Devices, Enhancing Account Security

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of passkey support on Android devices, following Google’s recent passkey development. The latest security-focused update aims to provide users with an additional way to secure their WhatsApp accounts.

Passkeys are a type of digital credential that are stored locally on devices, replacing passwords as a more secure method for signing in to websites and services. They utilize public key cryptography to establish a mathematically protected private relationship between a user’s device and the online accounts being accessed.

The feature is now available on WhatsApp’s stable channel and can be accessed users running the latest version of the app on Android devices. If the feature is not yet visible, users can check the Play Store for daily updates.

To set up passkeys on WhatsApp, users need to navigate to the settings within the app and look for the ‘Passkeys’ option under the account section. By selecting this, users can create a passkey using their device’s screen unlock method, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, a swipe pattern, or a PIN code.

Once set up, the passkey will replace the need for a password and two-factor authentication (2FA) code when logging into the WhatsApp profile. The feature is currently limited to Android devices but is expected to be available for iPhones in the near future.

WhatsApp’s passkey support enhances account security, offering users a convenient and secure way to access their accounts. By implementing passkeys, users can have peace of mind knowing that their WhatsApp account is protected from unauthorized access.

Sources:

– WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

– Sayonnha Mandal, cybersecurity researcher