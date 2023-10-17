New Cybersecurity Guidelines Encourage Secure Software Development

The U.S. Department of Treasury, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, and the FBI have recently released cybersecurity guidelines addressing the usage of open source software in industrial control systems and operational technology environments.

According to SecurityWeek, these new guidelines highlight the importance of applying “secure-by-design” and “secure-by-default” principles in software development. In addition to regular patches and security updates for all IT and OT systems, organizations are advised to prioritize cybersecurity measures right from the design phase of software development.

The “secure-by-design” approach emphasizes integrating security features into the software’s architecture, ensuring that security is an inherent part of the system. This reduces the chances of vulnerabilities being introduced during the development process and enhances the overall resilience of the software.

On the other hand, the “secure-by-default” philosophy urges developers to ensure that software is configured with the most secure settings default. This means that even if users don’t make any specific configuration changes, the software’s default settings should provide robust protection against potential threats.

These guidelines aim to improve the security posture of industrial control systems and operational technology environments, which are often targeted malicious actors seeking to disrupt critical infrastructure. Implementing these recommendations can help organizations mitigate the risk of cyber attacks and protect their systems from potential vulnerabilities in open source software.

It is important for organizations to keep their software and systems up-to-date with the latest security patches, as vulnerabilities in open source software can be exploited cyber criminals. By following the new guidelines, organizations can further reinforce their cybersecurity measures and ensure that their software is built securely from the ground up.

Sources:

– SecurityWeek