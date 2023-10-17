WhatsApp Upgrades Security with Facial Recognition and Passkeys

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is enhancing its login process to provide better security for its users. Instead of relying on passwords or SMS two-factor authentication, WhatsApp is introducing the use of facial recognition or fingerprint scanners as part of its login process.

In the past, Android users had to go through the cumbersome process of SMS two-factor authentication, which was less secure. However, WhatsApp has made the decision to discontinue the use of passwords for all Android users and instead implement passkeys.

This move WhatsApp follows in the footsteps of Google, which recently started requiring users to create passkeys for added security. The passkey feature has been tested in WhatsApp’s beta channel and will soon be available to Android users.

Although support for WhatsApp passkeys has not been mentioned for iPhones at this time, Android support will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks.

By upgrading its security measures, WhatsApp aims to provide better protection for its roughly two billion users, reducing the risk of hacking or data breaches that could disrupt their service.

In conclusion, the implementation of facial recognition and passkeys as part of WhatsApp’s login process is a significant step towards improving the security of the platform. With these enhanced measures in place, users can have greater confidence in the safety of their personal information while using WhatsApp.

Definitions:

– Passkeys: a secure alternative to passwords that are used for authentication purposes.

– SMS two-factor authentication: a security method that uses text messages to verify a user’s identity when logging in.

