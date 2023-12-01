New Secure Chat Feature Introduced WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has recently launched a new secret code feature to enhance the privacy of user chats. This innovative addition aims to make it more challenging for unauthorized individuals who have access to your phone or share it with others to find your conversations.

Instead of using the existing phone unlock password, WhatsApp now allows users to set unique passwords specifically for locked chats. By doing so, users can provide an extra layer of privacy to their sensitive conversations. With this new feature, the “Locked Chats” folder can be hidden from the chat list, ensuring that it can only be discovered entering the secret code in the search bar.

If users find that the new feature doesn’t align with their requirements, they have the option to keep the locked chats visible on the chat list. WhatsApp has also introduced a convenient way to lock chats without navigating through settings. Users can now simply long-press on a chat they want to lock.

The introduction of the secret code feature is aimed at enhancing user experience and strengthening privacy measures. WhatsApp expressed its delight in the positive reception of the previous Chat Lock feature and hopes that the addition of the secret code feature will further enhance its usefulness for the community.

This update was rolled out on November 30 and will be gradually available to users worldwide in the upcoming months. As WhatsApp continues to emphasize privacy, the company welcomes feedback from its users and assures them of its commitment to continuously improve and protect their privacy.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new secret code feature work in WhatsApp?

A: The secret code feature allows users to set unique passwords specifically for their locked chats, providing an extra layer of privacy. The locked chats can be hidden from the chat list and can only be discovered entering the secret code in the search bar.

Q: Can I still keep the locked chats visible on the chat list if I prefer?

A: Yes, WhatsApp gives users the option to choose whether they want the locked chats to appear on the chat list or not.

Q: How do I lock a chat without navigating through settings?

A: You can now simply long-press on the chat you want to lock, making it more convenient to secure your private conversations.