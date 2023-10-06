WhatsApp Rolling Out New Search Feature for Updates Tab

WhatsApp is introducing a new search feature for the Updates tab, allowing users to search for status updates and channels within the app. The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers, with plans for a wider release in the coming days.

The search button will now be accessible within the top app bar, making it easier for users to find status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels. This feature was previously under development and is now available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.7 update.

To check if the search feature is available to your account, update the app from the Google Play Store and close it twice. This action may prompt the search button to appear within the Updates tab.

This new search feature is a significant improvement for users who had difficulty finding status updates shared specific contacts with the previous Updates tab. It enhances the overall user experience and makes it easier to quickly locate followed channels and other verified channels without opening the directory.

In addition to the search feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a pinned messages feature and a redesigned chat attachment menu. Soon, users will be able to highlight important or frequently referenced messages pinning them to the top of their chat conversations.

These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user functionality and enhancing the overall messaging experience. Users can look forward to these new features becoming more widely available in the near future.

Source: News18 Tech