WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature to Manage Community Group Chats on iOS

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is introducing a new feature on iOS that allows community administrators to choose who can add members to their group chats. This feature will provide admins with more control over their community management.

By opening the community settings screen, community administrators can toggle this feature. By default, only admins have the ability to add members directly. However, there is an option to allow everyone to add members without an invite link.

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will gradually roll out this feature to accounts that do not currently have it. The feature is currently available to iOS users who have downloaded WhatsApp from the App Store.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on another feature for Android users. This feature is designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels, especially when they are restricted in specific countries due to local laws.

WhatsApp will notify channel creators if their channel’s visibility has been restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements. This helps channel creators stay updated on the accessibility of their content in different regions.

These new features highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to providing users with more control and transparency over their community groups and channels.

Sources:

– [IANS]