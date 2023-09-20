WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Businesses in India

WhatsApp has announced the release of several new features for businesses in India. These features were unveiled during Meta’s annual Conversations conference in Mumbai. The new additions include Flows, Payments, and Meta Verified.

Flows is a feature that allows businesses to create customized chat experiences for their customers. It enables the creation of interactive menus and forms within chats, eliminating the need for customers to exit the conversation to perform various actions. For example, a bank can offer customers the ability to book an appointment to open an account, a food delivery service can facilitate orders from partner restaurants, and an airline can streamline flight check-ins and seat selection. Flows will be available to businesses worldwide using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

The Payments feature simplifies in-chat transactions. Indian customers can now add items to their cart and make payments through various methods, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. WhatsApp has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to ensure that transactions are as straightforward as sending a message. Payments are currently operational in Brazil and Singapore, with plans to expand to India.

The Meta Verified feature provides businesses with a verification badge and additional benefits. It allows businesses to obtain verification from Meta, assuring customers that they are interacting with the correct business. To earn the Meta Verified status, businesses must demonstrate their authenticity to Meta. In return, they receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. Meta Verified also offers premium features such as creating a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via web search and multi-device support for multiple employees to respond to customers. This feature will initially undergo testing with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before being extended to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

The founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, expressed his appreciation for India’s role in driving WhatsApp’s innovations. He praised India’s leadership in adopting messaging as an efficient means for individuals and businesses to accomplish tasks. With over 500 million users, India is one of WhatsApp’s largest markets.

Sources: Startup Story