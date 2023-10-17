WhatsApp Introduces New Audio and Video Menu Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging and calling platform, has recently introduced a new feature called the ‘Audio and Video Menu.’ This feature is currently available for beta testers using WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.71, but it is expected to be rolled out to more users soon.

In the past, WhatsApp announced that it would provide improved control over quick video messages. However, due to customer complaints about the inefficiency of the instant video messaging functionality, WhatsApp has decided to abandon this feature. One of the main issues was that users had to manually enable this option, which many were not aware of.

With the new Audio and Video Menu feature, users can now easily switch between the audio and video mode without having to manually adjust any settings. This new menu provides a seamless and convenient way for users to toggle between audio and video during their conversations.

This update comes as WhatsApp continuously strives to enhance the user experience and address any issues raised its users. By introducing this feature, users no longer have to worry about enabling or disabling video messaging manually, streamlining the process and saving valuable time.

Overall, the new Audio and Video Menu feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, offering users more control and flexibility in their messaging and calling experience. As WhatsApp expands its beta testing phase, more users will soon be able to benefit from this convenient feature.

