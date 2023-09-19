WhatsApp Introduces New Design Update for iPhone Users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new design update for select iPhone users, which includes a new ‘Fresh’ button, according to reports. The update, available for iOS version 23.18.78, introduces a three-dot menu button instead of the Edit option above Chats. Additionally, the icon to start a new chat is replaced with a ‘+’ icon. This design update offers a sneak peek into WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience, and users who have installed the beta version of the app may also have access to the new revamped button style.

WhatsApp Channels, a feature inspired Instagram, was launched earlier this year and initially rolled out in specific regions. The platform is now extending its reach to over 150 countries, including India. WhatsApp Channels offers a private and secure way for individuals and organizations to share crucial updates within the WhatsApp network. Thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders can now be followed directly within WhatsApp.

The introduction of the ‘Fresh’ button aims to enhance the user experience providing a more intuitive and convenient way to access app features. With the three-dot menu button, users can access additional options and settings related to their chats. The ‘+’ icon for starting a new chat makes it easier for users to initiate conversations quickly.

WhatsApp’s focus on improving the user interface and design is indicative of its commitment to providing a seamless messaging experience. By revamping the button style and introducing new features, such as WhatsApp Channels, the platform continues to evolve and cater to the diverse needs of its users.

