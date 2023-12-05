WhatsApp Launches New Feature to Filter Status Updates

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, has announced the roll-out of a new feature that allows users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. This feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. The company plans to make the feature available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

The new section for status updates provides users with a convenient way to browse through and catch up on updates shared their contacts. By tapping the three-dot icon in the upper-left corner of the Updates tab, users can access the section and choose the “View all statuses” option to explore the comprehensive list.

The section includes four filters that enable users to categorize and refine their status updates. The “All” filter displays all status updates from contacts, ensuring that users don’t miss any updates. The “Recent” filter shows the most recent status updates, perfect for those who want to stay updated on the latest posts without scrolling through older updates. The “Viewed” filter allows users to keep track of status updates that have already been viewed. Lastly, the “Muted” filter separates muted updates from others, making it easy to view them without cluttering the recent updates list.

The introduction of these filters enhances the user experience, offering greater control over the content users wish to see. WhatsApp users can now select the specific filter that aligns with their preferences at any given time.

This new feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving its platform and providing users with more personalized and efficient ways to engage with their contacts. Keep an eye out for the update and enjoy exploring the new status update filters on WhatsApp.