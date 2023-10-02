WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Copy Channel Update Links

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging network, has recently launched a new feature that enables users to quickly copy channel update links. This update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience. The feature is currently available to a selected number of users who have the latest edition of WhatsApp beta for iOS and the Android variant. It will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The new functionality allows users to easily share channel updates with their peers without the need for manual forwarding. By simply copying the link, users can share the channel update outside of WhatsApp, ensuring that everyone can easily access and reference the relevant message without having to search through the entire channel history.

WABetainfo, a website dedicated to WhatsApp news, shared a demo screenshot of the new feature, emphasizing that users do not need to be the channel creator to obtain a channel update link. The feature is available to all users with access to the channel.

WhatsApp channels provide users with a platform to stay updated with content from entities of their choice. These channels can be found in the ‘Updates’ tab, previously known as ‘Status.’ Users can engage with new channels based on WhatsApp’s recommendations or exploring a comprehensive list of verified channels.

Subscribing to channels is a private matter, ensuring that subscribers’ phone numbers remain anonymous. However, if a channel admin is in a user’s contact directory, they have access to the subscription.

Overall, this new feature from WhatsApp simplifies the process of sharing channel updates and helps users retain the context of the updates seamlessly.

