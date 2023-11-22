WhatsApp Introduces New Email Association Feature and Channel Update Views

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app owned Meta, has recently launched two new features that enhance user experience and provide valuable insights. The first feature allows iPhone users to link an email address to their WhatsApp accounts, providing an alternative login method in situations where they may have trouble receiving the 6-digit code via SMS. While a phone number is still required to create an account, this feature offers an additional means of access, rather than replacing phone numbers with email addresses. Android users can expect this feature to be available soon.

In another update, WhatsApp has started beta testing a feature for Android users that enables them to view the number of views for a specific channel update directly within the message bubble. This functionality benefits both channel owners and followers. Channel owners can gauge the reach and impact of their updates, helping them identify which content resonates most with their audience. On the other hand, followers can track the number of views for each channel update, gaining insights into popular and engaging content.

The introduction of these features demonstrates WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to improving its platform and providing users with enhanced functionalities. With the ability to link email addresses to their accounts, users can now overcome temporary difficulties in receiving login codes via SMS. Additionally, the channel update views feature empowers both individual users and organizations utilizing WhatsApp Channels for broadcasting offering valuable metrics for their messaging reach.

FAQ:

Q: Can I replace my phone number with an email address on WhatsApp?

A: No, a phone number is still required to create a WhatsApp account. The email association feature provides an alternative login method in situations where users may face temporary difficulties receiving the 6-digit code via SMS.

Q: Will the email association feature be available on Android?

A: Although the feature is currently available only for iOS users, it is expected to be rolled out for Android users in the near future.

Q: Who can benefit from the channel update views feature?

A: Both channel owners and followers can benefit from this feature. Channel owners can gauge the reach and impact of their updates, while followers can track the number of views for each channel update.