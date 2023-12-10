WhatsApp Introduces Exciting New Features for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, has recently unveiled three new features for Android users. These features include channel alerts, search messages date, and hidden navigation labels. Although currently available to WhatsApp beta users, these features will soon be accessible to more users in the coming days.

The introduction of the “channel alerts” feature is expected to greatly benefit channel administrators. This feature provides real-time insights regarding the suspension of their channels and the option to request restoration from WhatsApp. To monitor any violations, channel owners can access channel alerts through the channel info screen.

In addition, WhatsApp has added two more features: hidden navigation labels and search messages date. The “hidden navigation labels” feature automatically hides navigation labels and the top app bar when scrolling down, offering a seamless user experience. On the other hand, the “search messages date” feature allows users to locate messages from a specific date.

To utilize the “search messages date” feature, users simply need to tap the search icon located in the top right corner of the chat or group, and then select the calendar button. From there, users can choose the desired date and view all messages from that specific day.

While currently limited to beta testers who have installed WhatsApp for Android via the Google Play Store, these exciting new features will soon be made available to a wider user base.

In summary, WhatsApp is continuously enhancing its platform introducing innovative features that aim to improve the overall user experience. With the addition of channel alerts, search messages date, and hidden navigation labels, Android users can expect a more streamlined and efficient messaging experience on WhatsApp.