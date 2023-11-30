WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Security with Secret Code for Locked Chats

WhatsApp has taken another step towards strengthening user privacy with its latest Secret Code feature for locked chats. This extension to the previously launched Chat Lock feature allows users to further protect their sensitive conversations behind a secret code, adding an additional layer of security.

By implementing the Secret Code for Chat Lock, WhatsApp offers users the ability to hide their locked chats from prying eyes. This is particularly useful when you need to lend your phone to a friend or in the unfortunate event that your device falls into the wrong hands. The secret code ensures that unauthorized individuals cannot access your private messages.

In an announcement made Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, the rollout of the Secret Code feature was highlighted. With this update, users will now have the option to select a chat and lock it with a password or a phrase. Once locked, the chat will be hidden from the main chat list and can only be accessed when the secret code is entered.

To enable the Secret Code feature, users can navigate to the Chat Lock settings accessing the list of locked chats, tapping the three-dot menu, and toggling the option to hide locked chats. A memorable secret code can then be set. Subsequently, the locked chats will no longer be visible in the main chat window, providing an additional level of security to your conversations.

If you wish to reveal your locked chats, simply enter the same secret code in the search bar within the app. This will allow you to access the protected conversations until you exit the application. For users who prefer not to hide their chats’ presence, the original Chat Lock feature can be reactivated disabling the Secret Code feature in the Chat Lock settings.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the Secret Code feature to users, and it will be made available globally in the upcoming months. While it is currently limited to the mobile app, there is no update regarding its availability for WhatsApp on desktop.

Overall, this update reinforces WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and security. By leveraging the Secret Code feature, users can have peace of mind knowing that their sensitive conversations are well-guarded from unauthorized access.

Q: What does the Secret Code feature offer in WhatsApp?

A: The Secret Code feature in WhatsApp allows users to hide their locked chats behind a password or phrase, providing an extra layer of security.

Q: How can I enable the Secret Code feature?

A: To enable the Secret Code feature, access the Chat Lock settings, tap the three-dot menu, and toggle the option to hide locked chats. Set a memorable secret code, and your locked chats will be concealed.

Q: Can I still access my locked chats with the Secret Code feature enabled?

A: Yes, you can access your locked chats entering the same secret code in the search bar within the WhatsApp app.

Q: Can I revert back to the original Chat Lock feature?

A: Absolutely. To disable the Secret Code feature and revert to the original Chat Lock, access the Chat Lock settings and toggle off the option to hide locked chats.

Q: When will the Secret Code feature be available globally?

A: WhatsApp has started rolling out the Secret Code feature and plans to make it available worldwide in the coming months.