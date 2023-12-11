WhatsApp Introduces View Once for Voice Messages

WhatsApp is further enhancing its security and privacy features with the global rollout of View Once support for voice messages. This new feature, which has already been available for photos and videos, allows users to send voice messages that can only be played once the recipient and cannot be saved or screenshotted.

Similar to View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon and will automatically self-destruct on the recipient’s device after it has been listened to. This functionality applies to voice messages shared in both individual and group chats. Additionally, end-to-end encryption will be applied to ensure message privacy.

While this new feature offers a convenient way to send private and temporary voice messages, it’s important to note that WhatsApp will still have the ability to access these messages if they are reported as a one-time voice message. This demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to maintaining a secure and trusted platform for its users.

The rollout of View Once voice messages began on December 7th and will gradually be available to all WhatsApp users worldwide over the coming days. Both the mobile and web/PC versions of WhatsApp will support this feature, giving users greater control over the privacy of their voice communications.

With the introduction of View Once for voice messages, WhatsApp continues to prioritize the security and privacy of its users. By offering these enhanced features, the messaging platform aims to provide a secure and seamless messaging experience for its global user base.