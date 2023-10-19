WhatsApp Introduces Self-Destructing Audio Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is continuously rolling out new features to enhance user experience. One of the most recent additions is the introduction of self-destructing audio messages. This feature allows users to send audio messages that automatically disappear after they have been listened to.

The self-destructing audio messages work similarly to the “View Once” feature for photos and videos. Once the recipient opens the audio message, it vanishes from their chat history. WhatsApp introduced the “View Once” feature in 2021, and since then, they have also blocked screenshots and screen recordings of these media types to preserve privacy.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, some users with the latest version of WhatsApp Beta can begin sending self-destructing audio messages. However, the feature is currently limited to beta testers, and there is no official word on when it will be available to the general public. It’s important to note that WhatsApp Beta is only accessible on iOS through TestFlight, which makes it challenging to obtain an invitation.

In addition to self-destructing audio messages, WhatsApp has been working on other exciting features. They have introduced passkeys for added security and are also developing an iPad app, which is currently in beta testing. The iPad app functions similarly to the existing Mac app, allowing users to connect their WhatsApp accounts from their phones to use it on their tablets.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and convenience through these new features. While users await the release of self-destructing audio messages to the public, they can enjoy the current version of WhatsApp on the App Store for iPhone users.

