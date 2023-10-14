WhatsApp Introduces Feature to Protect IP Address in Calls, Enhancing User Privacy

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced a new feature on its Android and iOS platforms that enhances user privacy protecting their IP address during calls. The update, called “protect IP address in calls”, allows users to add an extra layer of security to their calls, safeguarding their IP address and location from potential hackers.

The new feature, discovered WABetaInfo, can be found in the “Advanced” section within the privacy settings screen. By relaying calls through WhatsApp servers, the update makes it significantly more difficult for anyone on the call to determine the user’s location.

While the privacy call relay feature offers enhanced security, it may have a slight impact on call quality due to encryption and routing operations. However, this trade-off is considered worthwhile in protecting users against potential tracking of their location and IP address, especially when engaging in WhatsApp calls with unknown contacts.

The new privacy feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta on their Android and iOS devices. It will be rolled out to a wider audience in the coming days.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also testing a revamped user interface for its Android application. This new interface includes updated icons, providing users with a more modern and visually appealing experience. This update aims to improve the overall usability and aesthetics of the app.

Overall, WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature reinforces its commitment to safeguarding user information and maintaining their privacy during calls. As online security concerns continue to grow, such initiatives are crucial in providing users with a secure and trusted platform for communication.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo