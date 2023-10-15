WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature to Protect Users’ IP Addresses in Calls

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned Meta, has introduced a new feature on both Android and iOS platforms to enhance user privacy. The “protect IP address in calls” option is designed to make it more difficult for hackers or malicious actors to determine a user’s location safeguarding their IP address.

Available within the privacy settings screen under the “Advanced” section, this new feature adds an extra layer of security to calls relaying them through WhatsApp servers, thereby shielding the user’s IP address and location from potential threats. It aims to prevent anyone participating in the call from gaining access to personal information.

While the privacy call relay feature provides enhanced security, it may have a slight impact on call quality due to the encryption and routing operations involved in the user’s connection during a conversation via WhatsApp servers. However, this trade-off can be considered worthwhile to protect sensitive information.

The implementation of this feature is particularly beneficial in mitigating the risk of location and IP address tracking, especially during WhatsApp calls with unknown contacts. By making it significantly more challenging for individuals to track private information, WhatsApp takes steps towards ensuring user privacy and security.

At present, the feature is being tested selected beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. This testing phase allows for further refinement and improvements before it becomes available to the wider user base.

Overall, the introduction of the “protect IP address in calls” feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and protecting sensitive information from potential threats.

Source: WABetaInfo