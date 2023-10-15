WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature to Protect IP Address in Calls

WhatsApp is implementing an additional security measure on its Android and iOS platforms to enhance the privacy of users’ location during calls. The new feature, called “protect IP address in calls,” ensures that users’ IP addresses and locations are shielded from potential hackers and malicious actors.

The option can be found in the “Advanced” section within the privacy settings screen of the app. By enabling this feature, users can prevent others in the call from tracking their IP address and location, as the calls are relayed securely through WhatsApp servers. This added layer of security is particularly useful when engaging in calls with unknown contacts, as it significantly minimizes the chances of private information being compromised.

While the privacy call relay feature brings enhanced protection, it may slightly affect call quality. This is due to the encryption and routing operations that occur during a conversation through WhatsApp servers. Nonetheless, the trade-off between improved privacy and potentially minor call quality impact is likely to be worthwhile for most users.

Currently, the feature is available to select beta testers who have the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. However, it will gradually roll out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to this privacy update, WhatsApp is also revamping its Android application interface. A limited number of beta testers are being given the opportunity to experience the updated interface, featuring new icons that enhance the overall visual appeal of the app. This update aims to provide a more modern and user-friendly experience for WhatsApp users.

Overall, these recent developments further reinforce WhatsApp’s commitment to protecting users’ privacy during calls while also improving the overall aesthetics of the app.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (No URL provided)