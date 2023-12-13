WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Pin Messages in Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to pin messages to the top of their chat windows. This feature, similar to the existing chat pinning feature, enables users to highlight important messages and keep them easily accessible.

With this update, users can now pin various types of messages, including text, polls, emojis, images, and even locations. This highly requested feature has been available on WhatsApp’s competitor, Telegram, for some time. However, while Telegram allows users to pin multiple messages, WhatsApp currently only supports pinning a single message.

To utilize this feature on Android devices, users simply need to long-press on a message and tap on the three-dot menu icon located at the top right corner of the screen. From there, selecting “Pin” will position the message at the top of the chat, just below the contact’s name. Furthermore, users have the option to pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or up to a month. If no duration is selected, the default option is set to 7 days.

Group chat admins also have the capability to pin and unpin messages within the group. This includes polls, images, and various other media files, providing enhanced functionality for group conversations.

While the process for unpinning messages remains the same, it is currently uncertain whether WhatsApp will extend this feature to its Channels. The new pinning feature is gradually rolling out to users, so if you haven’t received it yet, it will likely be available to you in the near future.

WhatsApp continues to evolve and add new features to enhance user experience and meet the demands of its large user base. The ability to pin messages offers a convenient way to prioritize and access important information within chats, making communication more efficient and organized for users.