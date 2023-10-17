WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support for Passwordless Login

WhatsApp has announced the global rollout of passkey support for the app, making it easier for users to log in without passwords. After testing the feature in beta for a few months, WhatsApp has now made official passkey support available for Android users. This move Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, aims to provide a more convenient login experience without the need for SMS-based two-factor authentication.

With passkey support, Android users can securely log back into their WhatsApp accounts using face recognition, fingerprint scanning, or a PIN. This eliminates the hassle of having to remember and type passwords or enter SMS codes. The feature can be activated navigating to the settings under the “Account” tab in WhatsApp.

In line with the industry’s goal of making passkeys the new standard for login, Google recently announced its plans to prompt users to create and use passkeys instead of passwords. This change simplifies future sign-ins and enhances security. As part of this initiative, Google has made passkeys the default option for personal Google Accounts.

While passkey support is currently available for Android users, there is no information yet on when iOS users will be able to benefit from this feature. Nonetheless, this move WhatsApp and Meta signals a shift towards a more user-friendly and secure login experience across popular social networking platforms.

