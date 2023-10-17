WhatsApp is Rolling Out a New Search Feature for Updates Tab

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, is introducing a new search feature for the Updates tab. This feature will make it easier for users to search for status updates and channels within the app.

The search feature has been released to select beta testers on Android and iOS. It allows users to search for their followed channels directly from the new search bar. This is particularly helpful as the list of followed updates continues to grow, making it difficult to find specific channels.

In addition, users who have chosen not to follow any channel now have the option to collapse the section listing recommended channels. This update aims to improve the user experience addressing user feedback and preferences.

The availability of the search feature within the Updates tab is currently limited to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates. However, it will gradually become accessible to more users in the coming days.

Overall, this new search feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing its platform and making it more user-friendly. By reintroducing the search feature for status updates and providing easier access to followed channels, WhatsApp aims to streamline the user experience and improve navigation within the app.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Beta testers: Individuals who test pre-release versions of software or applications to identify and report bugs or suggest improvements before the official release.

– Updates tab: A section within the WhatsApp app that displays status updates and recommendations from followed channels.

– TestFlight app: A platform for beta testing iOS applications, allowing developers to distribute pre-release versions of their app for testing purposes.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo: A website that tracks and reports on updates and features related to WhatsApp.