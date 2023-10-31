New WhatsApp Feature Enhances Privacy and Security for Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is introducing a new feature aimed at bolstering the privacy and security of its users. By enabling this feature, WhatsApp users will gain an extra layer of protection for their IP addresses during calls.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates related to the messaging app, this feature is currently being tested select beta users. The “Advanced” section within the privacy settings screen will now offer the option to “protect IP address in calls.” By activating this feature, users can ensure a safer experience during voice and video calls preventing others on the call from accessing their location and IP address.

With this new security measure in place, calls made using WhatsApp will be routed securely through the platform’s servers, providing end-to-end encryption. This added layer of protection will be particularly useful when engaging in communication with unknown contacts, as it helps safeguard user privacy.

Furthermore, this feature grants users an extra level of anonymity, making it valuable for interacting with individuals with whom trust has not yet been established. However, it’s important to note that this privacy-enhancing feature is currently only accessible to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS updates via the TestFlight app.

In addition to the IP address protection feature, WhatsApp is also rolling out another noteworthy update. Users will now have the ability to filter message reactions for channel updates. This addition will aid channel owners in promptly identifying which contacts have reacted to the content through emojis. By examining these reactions, channel administrators can gain valuable insights regarding highly resonating content and subsequently optimize future content for better audience engagement.

Maintaining user privacy and security is of utmost importance to WhatsApp, and these new features aim to enhance the overall user experience safeguarding personal information and delivering more engaging content.

FAQs

1. How does the ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature work on WhatsApp?

The ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature on WhatsApp ensures that your location and IP address remain hidden from other participants during voice and video calls. It adds an extra layer of security and privacy.

2. Are calls made on WhatsApp securely encrypted?

Yes, calls made on WhatsApp that have the ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature enabled are end-to-end encrypted, providing users with enhanced privacy and security.

3. Who has access to the ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature at the moment?

The feature is currently being tested select beta users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS updates via the TestFlight app. It is not available to all users yet.

4. How will the message reaction filtering feature benefit channel owners?

The message reaction filtering feature enables channel owners to identify which contacts have reacted to their content using emojis. This information helps them gain insights into the effectiveness of their content and refine future content for improved engagement.

5. Is maintaining user privacy a priority for WhatsApp?

Absolutely. WhatsApp values user privacy and strives to implement measures that enhance privacy and security across its platform. The ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature, along with other updates, demonstrates this commitment.