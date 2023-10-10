WhatsApp Beta Users Can Now View and Manage Communities on Business Version

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new feature for its business version that allows users to view and manage communities. The feature is currently available to some beta testers.

According to reports, beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp Business beta update for Android (version 2.23.21.10) can now experiment with the full support for communities. Users will be able to access the communities screen through a new entry point in the main overflow menu. From there, they can view a list of all the communities they have joined and manage them.

While the ability to create communities from the business version is not yet available, this feature gives business users better control over viewing and managing communities. There is hope that the ability to create communities will be added in a future update.

This feature is also expected to be available to beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS.

Allowing businesses to view and manage communities is a significant step forward. Previously, businesses could join communities using a community invite link, but they had no way of seeing a list of all the groups belonging to a community, making it difficult to explore and discover new groups.

With this new update, business users will have the same capabilities as regular app users when it comes to navigating through community group chats.

The feature to view and manage communities on the business version is currently available to beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp Business for Android from the Google Play Store. It will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

Source: News18 Tech