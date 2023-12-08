New WhatsApp Update Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has just released a new update that brings “disappearing voice messages” to its platform. This feature aims to enhance user privacy allowing users to send voice messages that self-delete after a single playback. It is similar to the “view once” functionality introduced for photos and videos in 2021.

The disappearing voice messages are easily distinguishable a “one-time” icon, indicating that they can only be played once and cannot be forwarded, saved, starred, or shared. This feature provides an added layer of privacy, particularly for sharing sensitive information like credit card details or planning surprises.

WhatsApp ensures the security of personal messages default through end-to-end encryption, which also applies to these disappearing voice messages. Users can conveniently use the “View Once” feature alongside the disappearing voice messages.

The rollout of the View Once voice messages will be completed worldwide in the coming days, and WhatsApp is eagerly awaiting user feedback on this new addition.

In addition to the disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp has recently introduced the Secret Code feature, which offers an extra level of privacy for users. This feature allows users to protect locked chats with a personalized password. By setting up a unique code, users can conceal their locked chats and keep them separate from their device unlock code.

The Locked Chats folder remains hidden from the main chat list, providing a discreet way to safeguard private conversations. Users can easily access the folder again inputting the secret code into the search bar.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security introducing innovative features like disappearing voice messages and Secret Codes. With these additions, users can have greater control over their conversations and enjoy an enhanced level of privacy while using the platform.