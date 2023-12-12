WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages to Enhance User Communication

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Pinned Messages that allows users to easily locate and highlight important messages. The feature is now available for both individual and group chats globally. By pinning messages, users can save time and avoid scrolling through long conversations. Any type of message, whether it’s text, polls, images, or emojis, can be pinned and will remain accessible to all participants in the chat.

To ensure privacy, WhatsApp has confirmed that pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted, providing the same level of security as all other communications on the platform. The introduction of pinned messages is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to enhance user experience and streamline communication within its platform.

This new feature is particularly valuable for groups with a large number of active participants, where important information can be easily overlooked amidst a flood of messages.

To pin a message on Android devices, users can tap and hold the message, then select “Pin” from the options menu. They can also choose the duration for which the message will remain pinned – 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. On iPhones, the process involves tapping and holding the message, then selecting “Pin” and choosing the desired duration. Web and desktop users can pin a message clicking on the message, selecting “Pin message,” and choosing the duration.

Pinned messages will be displayed as a banner at the top of the chat until they are manually unpinned. To unpin a message, Android users can tap and hold the message, select “Unpin,” and confirm the action. iPhone users can follow a similar process tapping and holding the message, selecting “More options,” then “Unpin,” and confirming. Web and desktop users can unpin a message clicking on the message, selecting “Unpin,” and confirming.

Overall, the introduction of pinned messages on WhatsApp marks a significant improvement in user communication and is expected to be well-received individuals and groups alike.