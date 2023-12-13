WhatsApp Introduces Pinning Messages and View Once Feature

WhatsApp has recently unveiled new features that enhance user experience and privacy. The first feature allows users to pin messages in both one-on-one and group conversations. This feature comes as a convenient tool for users to highlight important messages and easily find them later. Messages of all types, including text, polls, images, and emojis, can be pinned, and they remain end-to-end encrypted.

To pin a message, users simply need to long-press on the message and select the “pin” option from the context menu. A banner will appear, giving users the option to select the duration of the pinned message, ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. The default choice is 7 days. In group chats, admins can decide whether all members or only admins are allowed to pin messages.

In addition to pinning messages, WhatsApp is also testing a “View Once” feature for voice notes. This feature is currently available for Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app. Similar to the “View Once” feature for photos and videos introduced earlier this year, the “View Once” audio messages provide an extra layer of privacy.

When sending a voice note as a “View Once” message, the recipient will only be able to listen to it once. After that, the message will disappear, and the recipient will not be able to export, forward, save, or record the voice note. This feature is particularly useful for sharing sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprise plans, with added peace of mind.

To easily distinguish “View Once” voice messages, they are clearly marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once. This ensures that the recipient understands the temporary nature of the message and respects the sender’s privacy.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce features that prioritize user privacy and convenience. These recent updates provide users with more control over their messages and enable secure communication within the platform.