WhatsApp Introduces “View Once” Feature for Web and Desktop Users

WhatsApp has brought back the “View once” feature for users on its web platform, allowing them to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once before disappearing from the chat. This feature had been removed a year ago for security reasons. The “View once” option is currently available for Android and iOS users only.

Previously, this feature was offered on the desktop and web versions of the app. However, a recent report suggests that the social media platform is reinstating the “View once” function for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for desktop.

According to the report, the company is enabling this option for Windows, macOS, and connected devices such as iPads. Users will now have the ability to send media files that recipients can see only once, ensuring added privacy and security.

This reintroduction of the “View once” feature showcases WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously enhancing its user experience. By providing users with the option to send self-deleting media, WhatsApp aims to give them more control over sensitive content and further protect their privacy.

FAQ

1. Can I use the “View once” feature on WhatsApp Web?

Yes, the “View once” feature is now available for WhatsApp Web users. You can send photos and videos that will disappear after being viewed once.

2. Is the “View once” feature available on all devices?

Initially, the “View once” feature is available for Android and iOS users. However, WhatsApp is planning to roll out this feature for Windows, macOS, and connected devices like iPads as well.

3. How does the “View once” feature enhance privacy?

The “View once” feature allows users to send media files that can only be viewed once. This ensures that sensitive content remains private and is not stored on the recipient’s device permanently.

