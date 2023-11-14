WhatsApp Introduces Game-Changing Feature: Group Voice Chats

WhatsApp is revolutionizing group chats with an exciting new update. Imagine being able to join a group audio chat without the hassle of making a phone call to everyone. That’s exactly what WhatsApp is bringing to the table. It’s like having an open room where you can pop in for a chat whenever you feel like it – no more unexpected call alerts interrupting your day.

The new voice chat feature allows users to engage in live conversations with their larger groups. Instead of your phone buzzing incessantly, you’ll receive a discreet prompt, giving you the option to join the voice chat or continue with your other activities. This update is a game-changer for bustling groups and a significant step in making WhatsApp the go-to platform for private conversations.

Mark Zuckerberg, the visionary behind Meta, is fully invested in making WhatsApp the ultimate hub for our personal interactions. And it’s not just in the United States; WhatsApp has gained immense popularity worldwide, particularly in places like India. Meta has exciting plans for the app’s future, continuously striving to make it more than just a messaging service. With the introduction of voice chat, WhatsApp is transforming into a comprehensive platform for staying connected.

For those who are part of mega WhatsApp groups, the voice chat feature is one to watch out for. It will be gradually rolled out to larger groups globally, starting with those having 33 or more members. This update will simplify staying connected and enhance the overall group chat experience.

FAQ about WhatsApp’s Group Voice Chat Feature:

What is WhatsApp’s new voice chat feature?

WhatsApp is introducing a voice chat feature for large groups, similar to Discord, allowing members to join spoken chats without ringing every group member.

How does the new voice chat feature work?

Voice chats start quietly with an in-chat bubble; you tap to join. It allows for speaking with available members while continuing to message others.

Will the voice chat feature be disruptive to group members?

No, it’s designed to be less disruptive than traditional group calls as it doesn’t ring every member but sends a silent push notification.

Can I use other WhatsApp functions while in a voice chat?

Yes, you can unmute, hang up, or message the group without leaving the voice chat using call controls at the top of the chat.

When will this feature be available?

WhatsApp is rolling out this feature globally to large groups, starting with those having 33 or more members, over the coming weeks.

Is the voice chat feature secure?

Yes, WhatsApp protects voice chats with end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security.

How is WhatsApp’s voice chat different from similar features in other apps?

It functions similarly to Discord, Telegram, and Slack, but it’s integrated within WhatsApp’s ecosystem, enhancing its group chat functionality.

What happens if a voice chat remains empty?

If no one joins a voice chat for 60 minutes, it automatically ends, but members can start a new voice chat anytime.

Can I see who is active in a voice chat without joining?

Yes, group members can see who is active in the call from the chat header and the Calls tab.

Is this feature available for all group sizes?

Initially, it’s for groups of 33 to 128 members, but WhatsApp has tested it with smaller groups during the beta phase, which means the platform can change its availability to most group sizes.

How can I access this new feature?

Update to the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS or Android. The feature is rolling out progressively to users.

Are there any limitations to the voice chat feature on linked devices?

Currently, the voice chat feature is not available on linked devices.

