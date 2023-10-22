WhatsApp Introduces Feature Allowing Multiple Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned Meta, now offers its users the ability to sign in with two accounts on one device. This new feature aims to make it easier for users to separate their personal and professional lives.

The feature, available to WhatsApp’s two billion users starting from Thursday, October 19th, allows individuals to have two accounts on a single device. However, there are a few technical requirements that need to be met in order to use this feature.

Prior to this update, WhatsApp already had a separate app called WhatsApp Business for business accounts. With the new functionality, users can easily switch between accounts, such as their work and personal accounts. According to the messaging service, this eliminates the need to constantly log out, carry two phones, or worry about accidentally sending messages from the wrong account.

Setting up a new WhatsApp account is only possible if a second phone number is available. This requires a smartphone that supports either multi-SIM or eSIM technologies, which allow for the use of a second SIM card. Once these prerequisites are met, adding the second account is a simple process. In the WhatsApp settings, users can click on the arrow next to their own name, select “Add Account,” and customize the privacy and notification settings for each account separately.

Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved from a basic SMS alternative to a feature-rich messaging service after being acquired Facebook in 2014. Recently, the platform introduced public channels, enabling users to follow celebrities, organizations, news outlets, and businesses. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that these broadcast channels will also be available on Facebook and Messenger in the coming weeks, allowing pages to share voice notes, texts, photos/videos, and GIFs with their channel followers.

It is worth noting that caution should be exercised when receiving WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers, as they may be from scammers attempting to deceive users.

