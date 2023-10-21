WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Have Two Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to have two accounts on one device. The aim is to make it easier to separate personal and professional communication. The feature will be available to WhatsApp’s two billion users starting from Thursday, October 19th.

Previously, WhatsApp Business was the separate app for business accounts. However, the new feature will simplify the process of switching between accounts, such as personal and professional. Users will no longer have to log out every time or worry about accidentally sending messages from the wrong account.

To set up a new WhatsApp account, users will need a second phone number. They will also require a smartphone that supports Multi-Sim or eSim in order to use a second SIM card. Once these requirements are met, users can easily add the second account. In the WhatsApp settings, they simply need to click on the arrow next to their own name, select “Add Account,” and customize privacy and notification settings separately for each account.

WhatsApp has been gradually adding new features since its acquisition Facebook in 2014. Recently, the messaging service introduced public channels, allowing users to follow celebrities, organizations, news outlets, and businesses. Meanwhile, users should exercise caution when receiving calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, as they may be potential scammers.

This new feature from WhatsApp is likely to be welcomed users who have been eagerly awaiting the ability to have multiple accounts on one device. It offers a convenient solution for those who need to keep their personal and professional communication separate, without the need for multiple phones or constant logging in and out.

Source: Article Bettina Menzel.