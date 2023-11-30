New WhatsApp Feature Adds Extra Layer of Privacy for Chats

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to lock and hide their chats using secret codes. This feature provides an additional layer of privacy for protecting sensitive conversations making them even harder to find within the app. The locked chats will not be visible in the list of conversations and can only be accessed typing the secret code into the search bar.

This innovative feature is especially useful for individuals who need to conceal important conversations, even from people who have physical access to their phones, such as those in abusive relationships. By utilizing secret codes, WhatsApp aims to ensure that users can safeguard their chats effectively.

Previously, WhatsApp had introduced the Chat Lock feature, which allowed users to secure their chats with passwords or biometric authentication. This feature moved locked chats into a separate “Locked chats” section, keeping them hidden from the inbox. The addition of secret codes takes privacy one step further removing the chats from the list entirely.

To lock a chat using a secret code, users can long tap on the conversation in the list and choose the lock option. The locked chats will then be accessible only through the search bar entering the specific code. This means that even if someone is aware of the existence of these hidden chats, they will not be able to locate them unless they know the secret code.

WhatsApp provides the flexibility for users to create their own secret codes using a word or emoji of their choice. By prioritizing memorability, users can ensure easy access to the hidden chats whenever necessary.

This new feature from WhatsApp empowers users to exercise greater control over their privacy, enhancing the overall security of their conversations.

FAQ

Can I lock all my chats using secret codes?

Yes, you can lock individual chats using secret codes selecting the lock option in the chat list.

Can someone access my hidden chats if they have access to my phone?

No, even if someone has access to your phone, they will not be able to locate or access your hidden chats unless they know the specific secret code. This provides an additional layer of privacy and security.

How can I find my hidden chats?

To find your hidden chats, simply type the secret code into the search bar at the top of the app. This will bring up the chat and allow you to access it.

Can I change the secret code for my locked chats?

Yes, you can change the secret code for your locked chats following the same process of locking the chat and selecting the code option. This allows you to update the code whenever needed.