WhatsApp Introduces Polls in Channels for User Engagement

WhatsApp is constantly working on enhancing its user experience introducing new features. In addition to recent updates like automatic album organization and the ‘View once’ feature for voice messages, WhatsApp has also brought a custom sticker maker. And now, the popular messaging platform is planning to add another exciting feature – Polls in WhatsApp Channels.

Developers have submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the WhatsApp beta version to 24.1.10.76. This update includes the ability for users to create polls in WhatsApp Channels. WhatsApp Channels is a one-way broadcast tool that allows admins to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and now polls with followers.

By sharing polls in WhatsApp Channels, admins can engage their followers and gather feedback and opinions directly from them. The feature offers versatility as admins can choose to restrict polls to a single choice disabling the multiple answers option. The privacy of users is also prioritized, as polls in WhatsApp Channels only show the total number of votes, without revealing individual voter information.

Currently, the feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. However, the rollout is starting gradually, and more users will have access to it in the coming days.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce features that cater to the diverse needs of its users. With the addition of Polls in WhatsApp Channels, admins can now foster greater engagement and interact with their followers more effectively. Stay updated on the latest technology news following the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp.