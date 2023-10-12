WhatsApp to Roll Out Revamped Interface with New Colors and Icons

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is set to release a revamped interface that aims to provide users with a more contemporary and visually appealing experience. The new interface includes redesigned icons and new colors.

The release of the revamped interface is currently limited to a number of beta testers, according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp. The redesigned interface features new icons that enhance the overall visual appeal of the app, providing users with a more modern experience.

In addition to the new icons, WhatsApp is also updating the theme colors for both light and dark modes, introducing a fresh green color. Chat bubbles and the floating action button will also receive a refreshed look.

The introduction of the revamped interface demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user experience and staying up-to-date with design trends. The company aims to provide its users with a more contemporary and visually appealing platform.

According to the report, WhatsApp may gradually introduce additional changes to the interface, such as new icons, without implementing the new color scheme. The new interface is expected to become available to more users in the coming weeks.

To access the new interface, beta testers can install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The rollout will continue over the coming weeks, allowing more users to experience the revamped interface.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo

– Bharat Upadhyay