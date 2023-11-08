New WhatsApp Feature Enhances Call Privacy Protecting IP Addresses

WhatsApp, the widely popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature aimed at enhancing call privacy. This new setting allows users to hide their IP address from other parties involved in a call, further bolstering the app’s strong privacy features.

Currently, WhatsApp calls can either be conducted through peer-to-peer connections or relayed via WhatsApp servers. While peer-to-peer connections offer faster data transfers and better call quality, they also expose the IP addresses of both parties involved. This can potentially reveal their geographical locations, compromising their privacy.

To address this concern, WhatsApp users can now enable the “Protect IP address in calls” feature in their settings. By doing so, all calls will be routed through WhatsApp’s relay servers instead of establishing direct peer-to-peer connections. This ensures that the parties involved in the call cannot view each other’s IP addresses, safeguarding their locations.

Furthermore, WhatsApp emphasizes that calls, like messages, are end-to-end encrypted. This means that even if calls are routed through relay servers, WhatsApp cannot listen to or access users’ conversations.

The addition of the “Protect IP address in calls” feature follows the earlier introduction of the “Silence unknown callers” feature, which allows users to filter unwanted calls for added privacy. These measures highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving call security and protecting users’ privacy.

FAQ:

Q: What is an IP address?

A: An IP address is a unique numerical label assigned to each device connected to a computer network. It serves as an identifier, enabling devices to communicate and exchange data with each other.

Q: How does the “Protect IP address in calls” feature enhance privacy?

A: By routing calls through WhatsApp’s relay servers instead of establishing direct connections, the feature prevents parties involved in a call from viewing each other’s IP addresses. This helps protect their geographical locations and enhances privacy.

Q: Can WhatsApp listen to and access users’ calls?

A: No, WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption ensures that regardless of whether calls are relayed through servers or peer-to-peer connections, the app cannot listen to or access users’ conversations.

Q: How can users enable the “Protect IP address in calls” feature?

A: Users can enable the feature going to their WhatsApp settings and selecting the “Protect IP address in calls” option.