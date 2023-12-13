WhatsApp Introduces Pin Message Feature for Enhanced Chat Organization

WhatsApp has just unveiled a new pin message feature that allows users to pin important messages at the top of their chats. This update aims to facilitate easier access to crucial information, enhancing the overall chat experience for both group and individual conversations. Available for Android, iOS, and PC users, the pin message feature brings the functionality of pinning chats to the home window as well.

The main purpose of this feature is to save time and enable users to quickly find important messages amidst a flood of conversations. Whether it’s text, polls, images, emojis, or any other message type, users can pin it to keep it readily accessible. It’s worth noting that all pinned messages are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the security and privacy of users.

While pinned chats remain fixed in the WhatsApp home window, users have the option to set a duration for how long they want the messages to stay pinned. The available durations include 24 hours, 7 days (which is the default), or 30 days. Users can choose their preferred duration during the pinning process, with a banner guiding them through the selection.

Group chat admins have the additional ability to control who can pin messages in the group. They can choose to allow everyone or just admins themselves to utilize this feature. If a message is not manually unpinned, it will automatically unpin itself after the set duration expires. However, the content and accessibility of the message remain unaffected, as it returns to its original position within the chat.

To pin a message in WhatsApp across different platforms, users can follow these steps:

Pin WhatsApp message in Android:

1. Tap and hold on the desired message.

2. From the context menu, select “More options.”

3. Choose “Pin.”

4. Select the desired duration: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

5. Tap “Pin” again to confirm.

Pin WhatsApp message in iPhone:

1. Tap and hold on the message you want to pin.

2. From the menu that appears, select “More options.”

3. Choose “Pin.”

4. Select the desired duration: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

5. Tap “Pin” to confirm.

Pin WhatsApp message in web and desktop:

1. Select the message you wish to pin.

2. Click the three dots icon.

3. Choose “Pin message” from the dropdown menu.

4. Select the duration for the pinned message: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

5. Click “Pin” to confirm.

For group chats, admins can enable the pin message feature adjusting the group settings in the respective platform’s interface.

WhatsApp’s new pin message feature offers a more organized and convenient way to access essential information within chats. With the ability to pin and unpin messages across different platforms, users can keep their conversations streamlined and easily find what they need when they need it.