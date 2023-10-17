WhatsApp Implements Passkeys for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications worldwide, has officially adopted passkeys as an alternative to traditional passwords. Passkeys, promoted the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance, replace passwords with a cryptographic key pair scheme called WebAuthn. These passkeys, or “access keys” as referred to Google, consist of a public and a private key. The private key is stored on the user’s mobile device or PC and is generated and validated using biometric methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition.

WhatsApp had been working on implementing passkeys since August, and in late September, they released a beta version of their mobile application with support for this feature. The support for passkeys is now officially stable and available to all users.

With the introduction of passkeys, WhatsApp says goodbye to security codes that were previously sent through SMS to grant access to user accounts. Instead, the application allows users to use the same methods used to unlock their phones, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, PIN, or pattern. The cryptographic key is stored in the Google Password Manager, which not only strengthens security but also makes it easier for users to configure WhatsApp on a new device.

However, passkeys are not yet universally adopted within WhatsApp. Certain internal features, such as chat locking, still require biometric authentication. Additionally, WhatsApp will continue to offer passwords as an alternative authentication method to give users time to adapt to this new technology.

The implementation of passkeys is currently available on the latest version of WhatsApp for Android. The rollout will be gradual and reach users over the coming weeks and months. There is no information available regarding the arrival of passkeys on the iPhone version of WhatsApp.

Passkeys are an excellent alternative to traditional passwords with many advantages. Users no longer need to remember passwords as their device generates, stores, and uses the passkeys on their behalf. Biometric authentication makes the process more transparent and secure, and passkeys are resistant to phishing attacks, protecting users from password breaches.

