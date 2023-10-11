WhatsApp Red: Why You Should Be Cautious

WhatsApp has 2.2 billion users worldwide, and it’s no surprise that some people might get tired of the same interface or logos on their mobile devices. Many individuals enjoy changing their wallpaper, profile picture, and other visual elements on their various social media platforms regularly.

To cater to this demand, several options have appeared online, offering to change the color of the WhatsApp logo to pink or even gold. However, it’s crucial to research and be wary before diving into any proposal found on the internet.

One such option is WhatsApp Red, which claims to color the main logo in red while offering additional features such as disabling message forwarding, custom themes, preventing message deletion in conversations, and scheduling messages to be sent at specific times. While these features may be attractive, it is not safe to install WhatsApp Red on your mobile device.

WhatsApp Red is an unofficial application that cannot be downloaded through regular channels like the App Store or Google Play Store. Typically, applications found on these platforms have undergone quality filters and security checks, showcasing the credibility of recognized developers. However, that is not the case with WhatsApp Red.

Furthermore, it’s essential to question the intentions of various technology developers and web applications. As the saying goes, “Nothing comes for free.” If a service does not charge you, it often means that your data is the product.

To modify all these elements, you would need to grant numerous permissions to WhatsApp Red during installation. These permissions include accessing your contacts, camera, location, microphone, and more. Are you still confident in allowing an application designed outside the conventional app circuit, without the backing of iOS and Android, to access, potentially utilize or sell all this personal information?

It’s worth noting that WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has not commented on WhatsApp Red, indicating that it is an unofficial extension. Moreover, the terms of service for WhatsApp explicitly state that attempting to access their services without permission is unauthorized. This means that extensions like WhatsApp Red can potentially hinder your ability to use the original app.

While it’s understandable that people might grow tired of things that remain unchanged, it is generally advisable to keep these software applications as intended their creators, implementing any official updates they release. It is therefore not recommended to install WhatsApp Red or similar unofficial extensions, and it’s advisable to gather information beforehand when downloading non-official mobile applications.

