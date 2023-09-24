WhatsApp is Testing Group Call Limit Increase to 32 Participants

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to initiate group calls with up to 32 participants. The feature was spotted on September 16th and is currently available to some users of the WhatsApp Beta for Android. However, there is no official release date yet for the feature to be available globally on the standard version of the app or on the beta version for iPhone (iOS).

According to reports, the update is aimed at improving the user experience when starting group calls on the messenger platform. Previously, users could start group calls with up to 15 participants and add an additional 16 guests to the call later, bringing the total to 32 participants including the call host. With the new update, all participants can join the call simultaneously and at the same time, simplifying the process of initiating group calls.

In addition to increasing the initial participant limit for group calls, WhatsApp has also updated the design of the app’s calling tab. The old section for creating a call link will be replaced a button to start a new call, allowing the call host to add up to 31 members to the group call.

The group calling feature was first introduced on WhatsApp in 2018, initially allowing up to four participants and later increasing to eight participants in a 2020 update. In 2022, the messaging app announced the ability to make group calls with up to 32 people, but only eight users could join the call initially. However, in July of this year, an update was released that allowed for calls with up to 15 users at once, and with the new update, the participant limit has been further increased to 32 users.

The feature is currently available for users enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program for Android. However, there is no information yet on when it will be available for the beta version on iPhone (iOS) or for users of the standard app on both operating systems. As the feature is still in testing, it may undergo some changes before being released globally to all users.

