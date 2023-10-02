WhatsApp Beta Update Introduces Convenient New Reply Bar

WhatsApp is constantly working on improving its messaging experience introducing both major and minor features. While the app recently launched the Channels feature worldwide, a smaller update is on the way to add more convenience to your messaging experience.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp (2.23.20.20) available through the Google Play Beta Program reveals a new reply bar feature. This update allows users to quickly reply to media messages, such as images, videos, and GIFs, without leaving the main chat screen or opening a separate menu.

The reply bar will automatically appear at the bottom of the screen when opening a media message in a WhatsApp chat. Users will no longer have to press extra buttons or swipe on the image/video to access the reply section. This enhancement aims to improve overall interaction and minimize interruptions during conversations.

WhatsApp is also working on other noteworthy features. Channels have already been introduced globally, and Flows, a full-blown shopping experience within WhatsApp, has been launched in India. Furthermore, the messaging platform is planning to introduce generative AI features, known as WhatsApp’s own ChatGPT. This AI will not only serve as a chatbot to simplify tasks but will also generate stickers. However, further details regarding these features are yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for more updates as additional information becomes available.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo