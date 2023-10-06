WhatsApp introduces “pinned messages” feature

Summary: WhatsApp has finally provided more details about its new “pinned messages” feature. With this feature, users will be able to pin a single message in their preferred chat, keeping it at the top of their chat list. The pinned message will appear with a bar at the top of the conversation, and users can choose a time frame for how long the message will remain pinned.

To enable the pinned messages feature, users need to download the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. After downloading the beta version, users can go to a chat, select the message they want to pin, and click on the three dots icon to access the “Pin” option. Users can also choose the expiration time for the pinned message. It is important to note that if another message is pinned, it will replace the current pinned message.

This new feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and it is compatible with text messages as well as multimedia files. When users tap on the pinned bar, they will be redirected to the exact moment when the message was sent or received.

In order to avoid common errors on WhatsApp, users are advised not to respond to messages from unknown or unregistered numbers. Additionally, using modified versions of the WhatsApp application, such as WhatsApp Plus or GB, is considered unsafe and can put user data at risk. It is recommended to always update the application to ensure security and access new features and bug fixes.

In conclusion, the pinned messages feature is a useful addition to WhatsApp, allowing users to easily keep important messages at the top of their chat list. However, it is only available in the beta version for Android users at the moment.

