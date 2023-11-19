Technology is ever-present in our lives, with cutting-edge gadgets making our lives simpler. One such device is the smartphone, which has brought numerous conveniences, particularly in the form of applications. Today, we will delve into one application in particular – WhatsApp. Renowned worldwide as the ultimate communication app, WhatsApp allows us to instantly connect with people, regardless of their location, as long as they have an internet connection.

Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved significantly since its launch in 2009. Regular updates have introduced features such as video calls, voice calls, image and video sharing, voice messages, and many more. This evolution extends beyond the app itself; the way users utilize WhatsApp has also transformed.

One intriguing development among WhatsApp users is the increased use of message encryption for enhanced privacy. Many users have opted to encode their messages using various methods, effectively communicating in secret codes. Among these codes, one that has gained popularity among younger users is the <> symbol.

The meaning of <> is quite simple: nostalgia or longing for someone. Users convey this deep emotion using messages such as “I need <>” or “Tomorrow, I want <>.” The significance of this code lies in its ability to express sentimental feelings while safeguarding message privacy.

It is important to stay up-to-date with these codes, as they can become essential for understanding the context of a conversation. While this phenomenon of encrypted messages may seem exclusive to younger generations, it has actually been around for many years. In the past, people would change letters in their words or use numerical equivalents to convey their messages. The methods may have changed, but the intention remains the same – sharing a message that only the intended recipient can understand.

So, the next time you receive a <> code in a WhatsApp conversation, you will have a glimpse into the heartfelt sentiments being shared. Communication, even within the realm of messaging apps, continues to evolve, and decoding these messages adds another layer of understanding to our digital interactions.

