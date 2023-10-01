Changes in Layout for Mobile Devices

Tanya King

The website’s layout will be adjusted for mobile devices with screen widths of up to 640 pixels.

– The margins for content containers in the “Peru,” “Bienestar,” and “Economia” sections will be increased 165 pixels from the top of the screen.
– The header container in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will be fixed in position at the top of the screen, with a margin of 100 pixels from the top and a width of 100%.
– The first sidebar container in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will have a margin-top of 52 pixels and will also be fixed in position.
– The navigation menu container in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will have a margin-top of 52 pixels and will be fixed in position.
– The continue anchor buttons in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will have a z-index of 4.
– The top ad container in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will be fixed in position at the top of the screen, with a height of 52 pixels and a z-index of 10. The advertisements will be centered and have a white background.
– The maximum height of the top ad container will be 50 pixels, with overflow hidden.
– The “PUBLICIDAD” text will be displayed above the top ad container, with a font size of 10 pixels and a position of absolute.
– The navigation wrap container in the “Economia,” “Bienestar,” and “Peru” sections will have a height of 52 pixels.

These changes will improve the mobile browsing experience for users with smaller screens.

