WhatsApp has been buzzing with a series of codes that have become popular across the Meta app. These codes include 143, 14324, 666, and most recently, “244.” But what do they mean? Adults on WhatsApp have been using these codes to send secret messages, like a hidden sentence, with the intention of keeping their conversations private.

So, what does the number “244” signify? To quell your curiosity, here’s the interpretation that has also become popular on TikTok.

The number “244” originated on TikTok before gradually making its way to WhatsApp. For most adults, it is seen as a way to make the other person feel special. “244” stands for “My baby” or “Mi bebé,” but its meaning can vary depending on the context and the person you’re addressing.

For example, you can use it in sentences like “Te quiero mucho 244” (I love you so much, 244), “Te tengo que hacer una confesión 244” (I have to make a confession to you, 244), “No olvides tu lonchera 244” (Don’t forget your lunchbox, 244), or “Tenemos que hablar 244” (We need to talk, 244).

It’s important to remember that if someone is unfamiliar with the meaning of “244,” you can easily explain it to them and give them insight into its significance.

In conclusion, these popular codes on WhatsApp, including “244,” have become a way for adults to communicate secret messages while keeping them hidden from prying eyes. It adds an element of excitement and intimacy to conversations. So the next time you come across “244” or any other code on WhatsApp, you’ll know the secret meaning behind it.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A messaging app owned Meta (formerly Facebook), allowing users to send text messages, voice notes, and make calls over the internet.

– TikTok: A social media platform where users can create and share short videos.

Sources:

– None