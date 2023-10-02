Understanding the Flag Icon in WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that allows users to stay connected with people around the world through text messages, calls, video calls, and more. Recently, WhatsApp has positioned itself as a social network with a wide range of features.

However, with the constant updates to mobile applications, users may find that the interface or options of a commonly used app have changed. This is the case with WhatsApp, which has introduced a flag icon in some messages, causing confusion among users.

The flag icon appears in certain messages due to the “Temporary Messages” feature in WhatsApp. This feature allows users to set a specific time after which messages, including text, images, videos, and documents, will be automatically deleted. This time frame can be set to 24 hours, a week, or up to 90 days.

To activate the “Temporary Messages” feature, follow these simple instructions:

Open WhatsApp. Select the chat you want to activate the feature for. Tap on the chat’s name and scroll down. Enable the “Temporary Messages” option and choose the desired time frame.

Once the feature is activated, you can mark specific messages with the flag icon long-pressing on the message and selecting the flag icon from the options. This tool is useful for avoiding the storage of unnecessary information and ensuring that certain messages are not deleted.

