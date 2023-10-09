Understanding the Green Dot in WhatsApp: What It Means and How to Activate or Deactivate It

WhatsApp has made significant efforts to become a highly functional messaging service. The Meta-owned application has introduced various options for users to enjoy the app on both Android and iOS devices. These options include video messages, text editing within chats, and the ability to share high-quality images. However, some people still find the green dot feature confusing. In this article, we will explain what the green dot means and how to activate or deactivate it.

The green dot in WhatsApp indicates that you have marked a chat as unread. This can happen if you have opened a chat but have not read all the messages, or if you have intentionally marked a chat as unread to respond to it later. The green dot appears next to the chat’s name in the chat list. If you open a chat with a green dot, the dot will disappear.

To mark a chat as unread, follow these steps:

1. Open the chat you want to mark as unread.

2. Tap the chat’s name at the top of the screen.

3. Tap the “Mark as Unread” button.

To remove the green dot from a chat, follow these steps:

1. Open the chat with the green dot.

2. Tap the chat’s name at the top of the screen.

3. Tap the “Mark as Read” button.

By understanding and utilizing the green dot feature in WhatsApp, you can effectively manage your conversations and ensure that important messages are not overlooked. Stay informed and make the most of the app’s functionalities.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Help Center