WhatsApp Now Supports Multiple Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp has officially rolled out a new feature called multiple accounts, which allows users to activate two accounts on one phone. This means that users can now use two different WhatsApp accounts – one for personal use and another for work – within the same application, without the need for additional tricks or dual apps on Android.

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed verification of an account with one phone number, making it impossible to use two accounts on one app. Users with dual SIM phones had to choose one number for their WhatsApp account. With this new feature, users can activate two accounts simultaneously without the need for separate apps or numbers.

Telegram, a competing instant messaging app, has had the multiple accounts feature for years. However, WhatsApp has now introduced it to meet the demand of its users.

It is not clear how many accounts can be used simultaneously on WhatsApp, but it is likely that the number is limited to two, as each account must have its own phone number.

To activate a second account on WhatsApp, users need to have a dual SIM phone or a combination of physical SIM cards and eSIM. Here are the steps to activate the second account:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap on the arrow next to your name.

4. Click on “Add account” and follow the on-screen instructions to create the second account.

Users can customize privacy and notification settings for each account. If the option to add a second account is not available, it may be because the WhatsApp application needs to be updated. Users can visit the Google Play Store or App Store to download the latest version.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s multiple accounts feature allows users to conveniently manage both personal and work-related accounts on a single device. This feature eliminates the need for dual apps or switching between two phones. Sources: KOMPAS.com, Android Authority